First research of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccine combination under completion in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The first research of a combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 are under completion in Azerbaijan, Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said, Trend reports on July 13.

“The research results are planned to be published in late July,” Dmitriev said.

“Sputnik V was the first vaccine which was offered for the joint research with AstraZeneca,” the director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. “This research is being completed in Azerbaijan and a number of other countries. We think that research in Azerbaijan will show the high efficiency of this approach."

“The results can be amazing,” the director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund added.