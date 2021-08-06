Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova joins 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova enters the competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports.

Today, August 6, within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, qualifying competitions in rhythmic gymnastics are held, according to the results of which the finalists of the individual all-around will be determined. The competitions include exercises with ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs.

Zohra Agamirova begins her performance in qualifying with an exercise with a ball.

Zohra Agamirova won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships organized in Azerbaijan.