Azerbaijani gymnast performs exercise with ribbon at Tokyo Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Qualifying competitions in rhythmic gymnastics in individual all-around, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova, are being held within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to the results of the qualification, ten gymnasts who showed the best result will get to the final of the individual all-around.

The result of the performance of the Azerbaijani grace for the composition with the ribbon was 19,900 points. Earlier Agamirova demonstrated exercises with a ball (23,400 points) and a hoop (23,000).

At the moment, according to the results of three exercises, Zohra Agamirova takes the fifth intermediate place (66,300 points). Next, the Azerbaijani gymnast will demonstrate an exercise with clubs.

Agamirova participates in the Olympic Games for the first time. She won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships organized in Azerbaijan.