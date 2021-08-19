Azerbaijan discloses share of COVID-19 vaccinated workers in education sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 138,000 (slightly more than 60 percent) out of 220,000 employees of general education institutions in Azerbaijan were injected with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Education Jasarat Valehov said, Trend reports on Aug.19.

According to Valehov, more than 60,000 employees of educational institutions haven’t yet been vaccinated, of which 16,500 are immune to the coronavirus, and over 42,000 haven’t weren’t vaccinated for various reasons.

"Hopefully in the next 20-25 days the percentage of vaccinated workers in the education sector will increase," he added.