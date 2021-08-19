Azerbaijan confirms 3,614 more COVID-19 cases, 1,114 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, 1,114 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 380,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 342,256 of them have recovered, and 5,231 people have died. Currently, 33,431 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,786 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,268,668 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to Shusha left lasting impressions - State Committee for Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO)
S. Korea to assist in implementation of small projects by entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Speaker of Republic of Korea National Assembly (PHOTO)