Dursadaf Kerimova wins ninth gold for Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games in Tokyo (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijani parajudo fighter Dursadaf Kerimova (+70 kg) won the ninth gold for Azerbaijan at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Trend reports.

In the final she defeated Zarina Baybatina (Kazakhstan).

At the moment, Azerbaijan has eleven awards. Earlier gold was won by parajudoists Huseyn Rahimli (-81 kg), Vugar Shirinli (-60 kg), Khanym Huseynova (-63 kg), Sevda Veliyeva (-57 kg) and Shahana Hajiyeva (-48 kg), swimmer Raman Saleh (100 meters on the back), athletes Hamid Heydarli (javelin throw, world record -51, 42 m) and Elvin Astanov (shot put, world record - 8.77 m), bronze medalists - parajudoist Namig Abasly (-66 kg) and powerlifting player Parvin Mamedov (-49 kg).