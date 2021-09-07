First CIS Games: Azerbaijan wins two more medals in Thai boxing competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

At the first Games of the CIS countries, which are held in Russian Kazan, the Azerbaijani team won two more medals, Trend reports.

Members of the Azerbaijani Thai boxing team Ali Aliyev (60 kg) and Mahar Asadzade (63.5 kg) won bronze medals.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team brought the number of medals won at the first Games of the CIS countries to 34. Of these, 11 medals are gold, 6 are silver, 17 are bronze.