Unvaccinated workers won't be admitted to educational institutions in Azerbaijan - ministry (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Unvaccinated workers won't be admitted to educational institutions in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Sept.9 citing the Education Ministry.

According to the ministry, the main condition for the return to the traditional form of education in the new academic year is the vaccination of educational workers, whose vaccination [against COVID-19] was launched on January 2021.

"Currently, more than 80 percent of education workers have been vaccinated. However, before the start of the new academic year, it’s important that more workers get vaccinated," the ministry said.

"Besides, those education workers, who have submitted a reference of contraindication to the vaccination must officially submit a ‘certificate of contraindication to the vaccination’," added the ministry.