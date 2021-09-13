Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency reports on results of its work
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
About 293 hectares of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance from September 6 through September 11, Trend reports, citing the weekly report of the Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency in connection with the work done in the liberated territories.
Some 119 anti-personnel and 30 anti-tank mines, as well as 109 unexploded ordnance were found on the territory of the Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.
