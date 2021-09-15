CityNet launches Autumn campaign (PHOTO)

Society 15 September 2021 11:10 (UTC+04:00)
CityNet launches Autumn campaign (PHOTO)

CityNet, an internet provider distinguished for high-speed internet and high-quality IPTV (internet protocol television) service, has launched an affordable fall campaign.

Thus, subscribers who connect to any internet tariff plans offered by the company will be provided with an internet router for free over the subscription period upon payment of a 1-month subscription fee. Whilst those who choose Internet + IPTV service, join and pay a 1-month subscription fee for one of the tariff plans will get an internet router and TV Box for free during the subscription term. The campaign is effective until the end of the year.

Moreover, the company offers tariff plans for subscribers at a reasonable price. Initially, the tariff plan for 36 mbit/s costs 18 AZN per month, while that for Internet + IPTV (40 mbit / s + 240 digital TV channels) is offered at 29 AZN.

Currently, CityNet provides high-speed fixed internet and digital TV (more than 240 TV channels, including 40 HD channels) services based on FTTB (Fiber to the Building) technology in Baku.

With a durable, diversified network based on advanced fiber-optic technology, the company covers a major part of Baku. Installation service is provided within 24 hours. Subscribers can also check the availability of the service at their address on the company's website.

Please feel free to dial * 1177 and (012) 5377777 for further information about the terms of connection, new campaigns, as well as technical support. To join the services offered by CityNet, you may contact the call center and place your order.

For more information about the company please visit www.citynet.az.

