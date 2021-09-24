Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Some 62,588 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 14,816 citizens, and the second one to 43,440 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,227,729 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,683,453 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,544,276 people - the second dose.

---