Azerbaijan negotiating on UNESCO Mission's visit to liberated territories - minister

Azerbaijan is conducting negotiations on visit of UNESCO Mission to its territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Minister of Culture Anar Karimov told journalists on Sept.25, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, UNESCO has been informed about the conditions of Azerbaijan and the technical details of the organization of the mission.

"Azerbaijan expects from UNESCO a fair and impartial position, the implementation of the mission in accordance with the mandate without politicizing this issue," he said. "Azerbaijan is interested in the implementation of this mission and expects the investigation of the facts of the destruction of cultural and historical monuments in Karabakh [by Armenia], as well as appropriate assessment of the facts by the international community."

Therefore, Azerbaijan has always been a supporter of this mission and expects UNESCO to treat this issue with the same scrupulousness, added the minister.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.