58,109 trees planted in 76 cities and regions of Azerbaijan on Remembrance Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

On September 27, on the Day of Remembrance, a tree planting action was held in 76 cities and regions of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the action, 58 thousand 109 trees of 14 species were planted. Within the framework of the action 6,950 trees were planted in the city of Baku, 51,159 trees in other cities and regions.

2 thousand 825 people took part in the action on Memorial Day in Baku, 29 thousand 228 - in other cities and regions, in total 32 thousand 53 people.