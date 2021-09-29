“Karabakh Ilmelerde” special project launched in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

The determination and will of the Azerbaijani people, economic power, modern army building, and unity of the people and government were important factors for the victory of our country. Inspired by the rich statehood and military history of our great ancestors, the Azerbaijani people proved to the whole world that they were a victorious nation and won a historic victory over the enemy at the end of the 44-day Patriotic war, writing another glorious chronicle of heroism.

Azerbaijan Journalists Network PU, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, and “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC launch a special project on the occasion of the anniversary of the Patriotic War, which is forever engraved in our memories. As part of the social project “Karabakh Ilmelerde” (Knots of Karabakh), our citizens will be offered to tie a knot on “Karabakh carpet” to be transported by a private vehicle to different regions of the country from September 28 to November 1, 2021. The carpet, which will be woven by our citizens within the framework of this social project planned to involve a large number of people both in Baku and in the regions, will reflect the hard work, unity, and equality of every Azerbaijani citizen in the Patriotic war.

A series of videos and short documentary “Karabakh Ilmelerde” will be made during the project.

Employees of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, who took part in the Patriotic War, also attended the opening ceremony held on September 28, along with the project partners. Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC opened the ceremony, greeted everyone, and spoke about the important points of the project. Later, Etibar Abbasov, Chairman of the Management Board of “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC, Ayaz Mirzayev, Head of Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union and Orkhan Jabbarov, a member of the union, head of the project “Karabakh Ilmelerde” made speeches, expressing their satisfaction with the implementation of the project and their confidence that the project will be supported by the public. Shirin Malikova, Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Asgar Alakbarov, Chairman of the Management Board of “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve and the Management Board members and employees of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC were among the participants.

The employees of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, who took part in the Patriotic war were first to tie a symbolic knot on the carpet after the ceremony.

Baku residents, who want to join the social project “Karabakh Ilmelerde”, can tie a knot on “Karabakh carpet” by approaching the private vehicle parked in front of the showroom of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC in “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve until September 30. The project team will travel to the regions from October 1. The route of the project team will be announced in advance on social media accounts of Azerbaijan Journalists Network PU, “Azerkhalcha” OJSC and “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC.

At the end of the project, Karabakh carpet will be presented to the public on November 8 – the Victory Day.