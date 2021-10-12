Total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine used in Azerbaijan exceeds 9 million
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12
Trend:
Some 39,810 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 14,015 citizens, and the second one to 25,795 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 9,037,099 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,903,419 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,133,680 people - the second dose.
