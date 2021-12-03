SOCAR employee goes missing in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

A SOCAR employee went missing in the Caspian Sea, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told Trend.

"Our colleague, electrician Namazov Mursal went missing at the Oil Rocks. The last time he was seen at work was on December 1, at about 5:45 (GMT+4)," Ahmadov said.

He also noted that the searches were carried out around the perimeter of the working area, as well as in the hostel where he was staying.

“Ships and divers were involved in the search. Helicopters flying over the sea also constantly monitor the sea surface. Yesterday the search had to be stopped due to bad weather and strong winds, today the search will continue,” Ahmadov said.

“Electrician Namazov Mursal, born in 1972, is married and has two sons. Our colleagues are in contact with his family, trying to provide them with moral support. The search for our colleague continues," he said.

