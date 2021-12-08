Mikail Jabbarov elects as new president of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has been elected as new president of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, Trend reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, speaking at the election event, greeted the participants of the meeting and wished them success. The minister said that great success has been achieved in wrestling, one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that these achievements will remain unchanged.

After the approval of the members of the credentials committee and the agenda of the meeting, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Orkhan Mammadov made a report on the results achieved in 2018-2021.

Then the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov was elected a member of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation by voting. After that, Jabbarov was nominated for the post of president of the federation. According to the results of the vote, Jabbarov was elected President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation for a term of four years.