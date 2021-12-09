Azerbaijani minister talks number of regions to be covered by STEAM educational project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The STEAM project will be implemented by the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan in 15 regions of the country, the minister Emin Amrullayev said at the STEAM Azerbaijan festival, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

According to Amrullayev, the project has already been completed in a number of regions.

"We are trying to ensure that the curricula meet new challenges. STEAM classes have been created in all new schools. From the very beginning, the project has been in the focus of attention of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva," he noted.

The Ministry of Education has been implementing the STEAM Azerbaijan project from the 2019-2020 academic year.

The STEAM method is based on the idea of ​​collaborative and integrated teaching in five areas - Science, Technology (Technology), Engineering (Engineering), Art (Art), and Mathematics (Math).