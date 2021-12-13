Azerbaijan announces latest COVID-19 infection rate for Baku and other regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The latest statistics for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports citing www.koronavirusinfo.az.

The biggest number of coronavirus-infected people in the country fell on the capital (Baku city) – 49.9 percent. Baku is followed by Absheron district (13.7 percent), Aran zone (13.6 percent), Ganja-Gazakh (8.1 percent), Shaki-Zagatala and Guba-Khachmaz zones (3.8 percent both), Lankaran district (2.6 percent), Mountain Shirvan (2.2 percent), and Upper Karabakh (1.7 percent).

As of Dec. 13, a total of 604,998 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 577,135 of them have recovered, 8,104 people have died, and 19,759 people are under treatment in special hospitals.