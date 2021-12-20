Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
Some 77 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to five citizens, the second one 49 citizens and the booster dose – 23.
Totally, up until now, 11,066,951 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,140,918 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,641,918 people - the second dose and 1,284,115 people booster dose.
