Azerbaijan to start filming movie about Karabakh in 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The shooting of a film about Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will begin next year, the Minister of Culture of the country Anar Karimov said at a press conference on the theme "Ministry of Culture: Goals and Results of 2021" on Dec. 28, Trend reports.
According to Karimov, it’s also planned to shoot a film about the life of former Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons (who were forced to leave their ancestral lands during their occupation by Armenia in 1990s until they were liberated from the occupation in 2020 second Karabakh war).
