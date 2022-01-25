Azerbaijan opens criminal investigation against 297 Armenian citizen involved in war crimes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

The Military Prosecutor's Office authorities of Azerbaijan have recorded 1,846 crimes, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said at an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office Board based on the results of 2021, Trend reports.

According to him, 530 of crimes were related to corruption, and the investigation of 85 out of 530 against 110 persons was completed and referred to the relevant military courts for consideration.

As of today, criminal cases on the war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity committed by Armenian illegal armed formations against Azerbaijanis are being investigated in the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan. These cases have been initiated against 297 persons under articles 103 (genocide), 113 (torture), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), and 116 (breaching norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan on their wanted notice.