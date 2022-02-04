Deputy health ministers dismissed in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4
Trend:
Azerbaijani Deputy Ministers of Health Nigar Aliyeva, Elsever Aghayev, Rahim Aliyev, Viktor Gasimov were dismissed upon the corresponding order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated February 3, 2022, Trend reports.
