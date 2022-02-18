Azerbaijan reveals ticket prices for F1 Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Baku City Circuit (BCC) operating company will soon start selling tickets for the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the company told Trend.

According to the company, tickets for the Grand Prix, to be held on June 10-12 this year, will go on sale on February 22.

The cost of tickets for local fans varies from 90 manat ($52.9) to 160 manat or $94.1 (standing places, one day), from 280 manat ($164.7) to 970 manat or $570.5 (seats in the stands, three days) and from 190 manat ($111.7) to 690 manat or $405.8 (for children under 16 years old, three days).

Besides, this year, as before, it’s planned to sell tickets for the Paddock Club and special corporate seats.