Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture talks production of films on Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The work on 11 projects selected following the last year's film competition about Karabakh is under completion, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said in response to Trend’s request.

The ministry added that these films must be dubbed into other languages ​​or there must be subtitles with translation to convey the realities of Karabakh to the world.

“First of all, the new films are planned to be translated into English,” the ministry said. “At the next stage, each film can be translated into other foreign languages, taking into account the distribution process.”