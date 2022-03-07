Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO)

Society 7 March 2022 00:28 (UTC+04:00)
Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The song with which Nadir Rustamli will represent Azerbaijan at the international song contest Eurovision 2022 has been selected. The representative of Azerbaijan at the contest wrote about this on his İnstagram page, Trend reports.

"I’ve been absolutely thrilled to share this news with you - WE HAVE THE SONG! We recorded it yesterday and I was super happy cause it was the one I’d been really hoping for", he wrote.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will be held in Turin (Italy), the semi-finals will be held on May 10 and 12, the final on May 14.

Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan repatriates over 550 people from Ukraine
Kazakhstan repatriates over 550 people from Ukraine
Kazakhstan COVID-19 tally stands at over 1.3 mln
Kazakhstan COVID-19 tally stands at over 1.3 mln
Kazakhstan Railways open tender to buy electrical equipment
Kazakhstan Railways open tender to buy electrical equipment
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
OSCE mission leaves Ukraine World 05:53
French Foreign Minister underlines need to maintain communication with Putin Europe 05:22
Oil price surges to highest since 2008 Other News 04:34
14 dead in coal mine accident in China's Guizhou World 03:56
Truck maker Hino reveals years of faked emissions data World 03:12
IAEA removes one location in Iran from list of places under question Nuclear Program 02:29
Foreign Ministry of İsrael establishes donation center to coordinate aid for Ukrainians Israel 01:53
Zelensky notes the new hero cities of Ukraine World 01:19
Song for "Eurovision 2022" selected - Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO) Society 00:28
Spain, Georgia eye signing memorandum in transport sector (Exclusive) Georgia 00:01
Thirteen Syrian soldiers killed, 18 injured in attack in Palmyra Arab World 6 March 23:34
U.S. should maintain diplomatic relations with Russia - Blinken US 6 March 22:59
Building of Azerbaijani honorary consulate in Kharkiv seriously damaged - MFA (PHOTO) Politics 6 March 22:29
Turkish FM holds telephone conversations with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Turkey 6 March 21:55
Turkish Defense Minister calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine Turkey 6 March 21:31
India, Bangladesh hold talks to boost trade Other News 6 March 20:45
Gold medal is best gift for coach - Azerbaijani gymnasts (PHOTO) Society 6 March 20:38
Russian economy to contract by 7% in 2022, to continue to decline in 2023, ruble weakening to accelerate inflation - Moody's Russia 6 March 20:22
3,500 people detained at illegal actions in Russia Russia 6 March 20:01
Azerbaijan begins work on asphalting Barda-Agdam road (PHOTO) Economy 6 March 19:58
Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA of India Other News 6 March 19:58
Kazakhstan repatriates over 550 people from Ukraine Kazakhstan 6 March 19:51
FIG Executive Committee Member expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for organizing Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 6 March 19:47
Airport in Vinnitsa completely destroyed - Zelensky Europe 6 March 19:46
Baku hosts awards ceremony for winners of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 6 March 19:02
Baku unveils winners among mixed pairs of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 6 March 19:01
Men's group from UK takes first place at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO) Society 6 March 19:00
Russia demands Western nations reiterate their commitments under Vienna conventions Russia 6 March 18:39
Putin announces his readiness to hold trilateral meeting of IAEA - Russia - Ukraine Russia 6 March 18:22
French, Russian presidents hold phone talks Europe 6 March 18:16
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 6 March 18:05
Zelensky ready for direct talks with Putin - Office of President Europe 6 March 18:05
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 6 March 18:01
President Zelenskyy talks about Ukraine’s restoration Europe 6 March 17:58
Iranian parliament abolish exchange of dollar under official exchange rate Business 6 March 17:39
Iran eyes to sign contract on development of an oil field Oil&Gas 6 March 17:39
Ukraine changing work of enterprises Europe 6 March 17:38
Ukraine discloses situation in Kyiv city Europe 6 March 17:38
Azerbaijani women's group ranks first at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO) Society 6 March 17:26
Georgia's food market to get more competitive via int'l support - UNIDO (Exclusive) Georgia 6 March 17:25
PM Modi calls another meeting on Ukraine situation, India's evacuation efforts Other News 6 March 17:10
Azerbaijan confirms 374 more COVID-19 cases, 1,029 recoveries Society 6 March 16:47
Athletes from Russia win gold among women's pairs at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 6 March 16:45
Over 178.80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt Other News 6 March 16:27
Turkish, Russian presidents hold phone talks (UPDATE) Turkey 6 March 16:11
Baku unveils winners among men's pairs of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 6 March 16:10
Coach pleased with Austrian gymnasts’ performance at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 6 March 15:47
Iran plans to increase crude oil extraction from its joint oil fields with Iraq Oil&Gas 6 March 15:43
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 79,863, a new low since January 26 — crisis center Russia 6 March 15:24
UK’s gymnasts talk about friendly atmosphere at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 6 March 15:05
BrahMos naval variant successfully clears test with ‘pinpoint accuracy’ Other News 6 March 15:03
Baku names finalists among women's pairs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 6 March 14:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 6 Society 6 March 14:23
PM Modi to launch Pune metro rail project today Other News 6 March 14:14
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents review of events of last week (VIDEO) Society 6 March 13:53
India reports 5,476 new Covid cases and 158 deaths in the last 24 hours Other News 6 March 13:49
Azerbaijani women's group reaches finals of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions Society 6 March 13:07
Call to prayer sounds in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (VIDEO) Society 6 March 12:24
Azerbaijan's positions in direction of Aghdam undergo fire from armed Armenian groups – defense ministry Azerbaijan 6 March 11:55
Azerbaijani women's group holds second intermediate place at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO) Society 6 March 11:33
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale March 6 Oil&Gas 6 March 11:26
Georgia confirms 1,700 more COVID-19 cases, 7,002 recoveries Georgia 6 March 11:26
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 6 March 11:05
Numerous compatriots evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 6 March 10:45
Final day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 6 March 10:36
Iranian currency rates for March 6 Finance 6 March 10:21
Baku names winners of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions among mixed pairs Society 6 March 10:07
Canadian gymnasts effectively train for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 6 March 10:07
Gold grabbed at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku - great success and achievement – Israeli athletes Society 6 March 09:52
Israeli men's group grabs gold at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 6 March 09:49
Kazakhstan’s athletes pleased with result of performance at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 6 March 09:41
6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa US 6 March 09:12
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty suspends work in Russia Russia 6 March 08:38
Chinese city of Qingdao reports Omicron outbreak among students Other News 6 March 08:07
Azerbaijan eyes to expand range of financing tools Economy 6 March 07:55
Iran-IAEA joint statement to set our next steps - Grossi Nuclear Program 6 March 07:48
Kazakhstan COVID-19 tally stands at over 1.3 mln Kazakhstan 6 March 07:22
Global COVID-19 deaths near 6 mln: WHO World 6 March 06:54
Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises World 6 March 06:17
Turkey evacuates 273 more citizens from Ukraine - Cavushoglu Turkey 6 March 05:34
WHO delivers more than 36 tons of humanitarian medical aid to Ukraine World 6 March 04:51
Zelensky discusses security issues with Biden Other News 6 March 04:06
Visa set to halt transactions in Russia Russia 6 March 03:07
Mastercard suspends services in Russia - statement World 6 March 03:05
Iran, IAEA agree timeline to remove obstacle to reviving nuclear deal Nuclear Program 6 March 02:36
N.Korea says it conducted 'important' spy satellite system test Other News 6 March 01:51
Road accident kills at least five in Nigeria Other News 6 March 01:16
IBM stops selling its technologies in Russia US 6 March 00:31
Uzbekistan reveals measures taken within program for digital transformation of TPPs Uzbekistan 6 March 00:02
Georgia has “very good” chances to obtain EU candidate status - Ruling party head Georgia 5 March 23:59
Rosselkhoznadzor abolishes restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and peppers from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 March 23:24
Turkish President holds phone talks with Prime Minister of Canada and President of Lithuania Turkey 5 March 23:16
Iran could launch Rasht-Caspian railway line soon Transport 5 March 22:48
Number of quarantine restrictions lifted in Azerbaijan Society 5 March 22:46
Baku hosts awards ceremony for winners of World Age Group Competition in acrobatic gymnastics (PHOTO) Society 5 March 22:15
184 more Azerbaijanis evacuated from Ukraine Politics 5 March 22:14
Third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place on March 7 Europe 5 March 21:40
Azerbaijan maintains requirements to wear masks, COVID-19 passports Society 5 March 20:52
Azerbaijan lifts restrictions on mourning ceremonies Society 5 March 20:48
Azerbaijan lifts restrictions on provision of massage services Society 5 March 20:47
All news