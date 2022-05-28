Baku Higher Oil School marks May 28 - Independence Day (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted an event dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day.

Opening the event with a keynote speech, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated everyone on the 104th anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR). The rector noted that the creation of the ADR, the first democratic state in the Muslim East, on May 28, 1918 was an important stage in the history of the Azerbaijani people.

“Building a parliamentary democratic state in such a difficult period of history was a real heroism. During the 23-month-long activity, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic managed to achieve great success in many areas and, despite the short period of its existence, the ADR went down in history. All the attributes of statehood were created, the first university opened in Azerbaijan, an army was created, women received the right to vote and be elected. These were historic steps taken in a short period of time. During the 70-year Soviet period, the Azerbaijani nation was able to preserve its national spirit, history and values inherited from the Democratic Republic. The tricolor flag with a star and the crescent moon, which is an attribute of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, has again become a symbol of Azerbaijan's independence thanks to the historical merits of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. For the first time in 70 years, the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was raised on November 17, 1990 in Nakhchivan. We sacrificed the lives of thousands of our shahids for the sake of this flag. So, our duty is to defend and preserve this independence, this flag,” Elmar Gasimov said.

Addressing the students, the rector urged them to study our history in depth.

Then the documentary film "The Last Session" was shown, which tells about the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The film, based on historical documents and facts, covers the entire period of the existence of the Republic against the backdrop of the last session of the Azerbaijani Parliament. It shows how stubbornly the founders of the Republic fought to defend its independence under unequal conditions.

It should be noted that Arzu Aliyeva is the senior producer of the film "The Last Session", which was shot at Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and under the sponsorship of bp Azerbaijan.