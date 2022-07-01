Azerbaijan national basketball team reaches semi-final of European championship (PHOTO)

At the European Basketball Championship, which is held among small countries in Malta, the Azerbaijani team met with the San Marino team in the quarterfinals, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation.

The Azerbaijani team won over rivals with a score of 68:51 and advanced to the semi-finals.

The captain of the national team Amil Khamzaev became the most productive player of the match with 21 points.

Azerbaijani team will meet with the team of Malta in the semi-finals. The match starts on July 2 at 18:15 Baku time.