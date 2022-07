BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijan is on the verge of facing a new COVID-19 wave, which won't last for too long, infectious diseases specialist of the country's Ministry of Health Tayyar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

"In the near future, we will witness a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, so that it's necessary to comply with the rules formed during the quarantine," Eyvazov stated.

According to him, using face masks protects other people and slows the spread of COVID-19.