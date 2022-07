BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Transferring the main building of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) to the Ministry of Science and Education is not expected, Vice-President of ANAS, Academician Isa Habibbayli said, Trend reports.

"The institutions to be subordinated to the new Ministry of Science and Education have already been pointed out. These structural units are not located in the main building of ANAS," Habibbayli stated.