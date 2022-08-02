Azerbaijani MoD dismisses servicemen posting photos, videos on TikTok

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The servicemen of Azerbaijani Army, who posted photos and videos related to the service on their personal social media accounts on TikTok, have been discharged from the army, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry noted that junior sergeant Sanan Farajov and private Yusif Bayramli contrary to the relevant orders and orders of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, used smartphones during their service and shared photo and video materials related to the service on their personal social media accounts.

The ministry added that due to the fact Faradzhev and Bayramli were dismissed from the army on the terms of service discrepancy.

"Serious measures will be taken against military personnel who grossly violate the rules of military ethics, as well as the requirements of the charters and relevant orders which prohibit the use of smartphones during service. The dismissed servicemen shared footage on a live broadcast on their personal accounts on the TikTok social network," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.