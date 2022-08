BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. The lump-sum payment in the amount of nearly 67 million manat ($39.4 million) has been rendered up to 11,000 disabled veterans of the first Karabakh war, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Himalay Mamishov said at a press conference on August 2, Trend reports.

