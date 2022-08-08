Azerbaijan to create database of martyrs, their family members, war vets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The relevant decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approved "Procedure for maintaining the register of persons who have been granted the status of martyrs and families of martyrs" and the "Procedure for maintaining the register of war veterans", Trend reports via the Cabinet.

The decisions were made in order to ensure the implementation of the decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 17, 2021.

According to the new rules, registers of war veterans, as well as persons who have been granted the status of martyrs and families of martyrs, will be kept in electronic form in the centralized information system of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of registers is creating a unified information database about martyrs, family members of martyrs, disabled people and war veterans, as well as to automate the collection, processing, storage and search of relevant information about them.

The creation of a unified information base on martyrs, their family members, disabled people and war veterans will allow in the future, when citizens apply to state bodies, to determine the status of the relevant categories of persons in real time, flexibly and proactively consider social security issues, the ministry said.