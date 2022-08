BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov defeated his rival (2:0), thus advancing to the next stage at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya city, Trend reports.

Magomedov won the first round with a score of 10:10, the second round - 13:3.

The competitions will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.