...
EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan congratulates Qarabagh on reaching playoffs of Champions League

Society Materials 11 August 2022 03:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko congratulated Qarabagh football club on reaching the playoffs of the UEFA Champions League, Ambassador wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Another congratulations to Azerbaijani Qarabagh football club, now on qualifying to the play-off stage of UEFA Champions League. Amazing football match again!"

On August 9, Qarabagh defeated Hungarian Ferencvaros with a score of 3:1 in the return match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League. According to the sum of two matches (the first match in Baku ended with a score of 1:1), Qarabagh advanced to the playoffs.

