...
Azerbaijani Greco–Roman wrestler grabs gold at Konya 2021 (PHOTO)

Society Materials 13 August 2022 20:28 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Konya, Turkiye, August 13. Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov has scooped a gold medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya.

He secured the medal after beating Kyrgyz Amantur Ismailov with 3:1.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

