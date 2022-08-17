Turkish Konya used Azerbaijan's experience in holding of Islamic Solidarity Games - mayor (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Turkish Konya city has used Azerbaijan's experience in holding of Islamic Solidarity Games, the city’s Mayor Ugur Ibrahim Altay said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Altay stressed that the city is developing dynamically and the rapid pace of development has become the basis for holding the Games there.

"We did a great job in organizing the V Islamic Solidarity Games. Our work wasn’t limited to the city of Konya and Türkiye. We also promoted the Games in the other participating countries," he said.

The mayor of the city also stressed that the experience of IV Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku was studied and applied in Türkiye.

"The Games were held in Baku at a high level, and we tried to preserve that level," Altay noted.

Summing up, he thanked the foreign delegation of journalists who arrived in Konya to cover the Games.

"We thank all the journalists and appreciate your work. The coverage of sporting events in foreign media will also contribute to the development and attraction of tourists to our city," added the official.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.