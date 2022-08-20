Forest on fire in Azerbaijan's Siyazan district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. The fire, which started this morning on the territory of the municipality of Azerbaijan’s Siyazan district, has spread to the forest area, and urgent measures are being taken to extinguish it, Head of the Shabran Regional Forestry Center Elbrus Aliyev told Trend.

According to Aliyev, the fire in the Shabran district was localized.

Nature has again suffered as a result of the negligence of people, he noted.

"From the very beginning of the fire, all employees of local bodies of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the public representatives are making efforts to prevent the spread of fire to larger areas," added the center's head.