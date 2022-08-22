Azerbaijani Health Ministry discusses co-op with German pharmaceutical companies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry has held a meeting with a delegation of German pharmaceutical companies during its working visit to the country, Trend reports via the ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Minister Teymur Musayev stressed the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany in the fields of healthcare and medical science, and also noted the dynamic development of ties in the pharmaceutical sector.

The minister noted that Germany is one of the world's leading countries in the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical equipment.

According to him, the achievements of Germany in the field of biotechnology encourage the development of the pharmaceutical industry in the world.

Stressing that Germany's leading pharmaceutical companies operate in Azerbaijan, Musayev expressed hope for the further successful development of cooperation.

The heads of German pharmaceutical companies expressed their interest in raising cooperation with Azerbaijan to an even higher level.

They noted that the main purpose of the two-day working visit is to discuss the possibilities of cooperation and provide information on planned projects in the region.

The parties discussed new prospects for strengthening cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals.