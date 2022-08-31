Day of liberation of Azerbaijan's Sus village - day of our revival, says village native

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The day of the liberation of Azerbaijan's Sus village is the day of our revival, Shahin Isgandarov, a native of Sus village, Azerbaijan's Lachin district, told Trend.

Isgandarov said that when Sus village was occupied [by Armenia], he was 18 years old.

"Now I’m 48 years old. My joy for liberation of our village is boundless. We yearned for our native village for 30 years. Fortunately, our village has already been liberated, thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani army. We hope that we will return to our native land in the near future," he added.