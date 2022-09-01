EY Azerbaijan announces start of ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2022-2023 competition

EY Azerbaijan has announced the launch of its ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ program. The contest is now officially open for entrepreneurs to send their applications. Founded by EY, it is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs demonstrating vision, leadership and success are invited to submit their applications until 31 December 2022.

Ilgar Veliyev, Country Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan said: “I am delighted to launch the 2022-2023 EY Entrepreneur of The Year™ program, already for the fourth year running, in our country. As ever, we are committed to supporting and encouraging our nation’s small and medium sized companies who have demonstrated resilience and determination in these disruptive and challenging times and continued to improve the lives of communities around them”.

He added: “A highlight of the contest is when the winner of the national stage of the competition takes part at the ‘EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™’ and competes against finalists from other countries. It will be a great opportunity to put our nation on the map and introduce our talented entrepreneurs to the global business community”.

Who can be nominated?

The program is open to entrepreneurs representing all sectors and growth stages, from all over Azerbaijan. Applicants should be primarily responsible for the recent performance of their companies and need to own at least a 20% interest in their companies. The annual turnover of qualifying companies for at least one of the last 2 fiscal years should be between AZN 300 thousand and AZN 30 million. For detailed information on who can participate and the eligibility criteria, please visit https://www.eoy.az.

The finalists and a winner will be selected by an independent panel of judges, comprising respected entrepreneurs, top-managers from state-owned companies and representatives of international financial institutions.