Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. A total of 1,206 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 266 citizens, the second dose to 174 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 658 citizens. As many as 108 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,862,892 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,403 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,443 people – the second dose, 3,365,601 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,445 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.