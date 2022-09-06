Lots of work ahead with Azerbaijan - PR director of Turkish ROKETSAN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Turkish ROKETSAN company has a lot of work ahead with Azerbaijan, PR director of the company, participating in the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) and the 13th International Exhibition (Securex Caspian), Mustafa Odabas told Trend.

Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S. is a major Turkish weapons manufacturer and defense contractor based in Ankara.

Odabas noted that ROKETSAN constantly participates in these exhibitions held in Azerbaijan.

"At the exhibition [ADEX-2022], we are demonstrating many types of weapons. Our cooperation with the fraternal country continues successfully," he said.

A total of 208 companies are represented at the ADEX-2022 exhibition, including leading defense companies from Bulgaria, China, France, Italy, the Netherlands and other countries. For the first time Jordanian companies are taking part in the exhibition. This year, eight countries are participating in the exhibition with national stands.