Most of equipment for mine clearance intended for purchase abroad is already in Azerbaijan - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Mine clearance operations on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continue, head of the Board of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov told Trend.

According to him, the territories with an area of 50,000 hectares have been cleared of mines as of the beginning of September.

"Mine clearance operations are being carried out on all of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. These territories, where infrastructure projects are being implemented, agricultural work is being carried out, roads are being paved and etc.," he said.

Suleymanov added that the most of equipment, intended for purchase abroad is already in Azerbaijan, and the rest will be imported this year.

"The equipment will be re-purchased as needed. And the equipment that ANAMA uses is the most modern," he stated.