BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. All credit obligations of the Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs as a result of the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces were completely written off, as well as the interest accrued on them, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA)

This issue was discussed at an expanded meeting of the Presidium of ABA . During the meeting, the issue of writing off debts was unanimously approved.

Will be updated