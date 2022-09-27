Azerbaijani people honor memory of martyrs in Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 27. A number of events were held in connection with September 27- Remembrance Day in the liberated Aghdam, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

A procession was organized to the Alley of Martyrs and seedlings of evergreen trees were planted in the district to honor the memory of martyrs.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories (except Shusha) of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov and representatives of the mission, military personnel, law enforcement officers, authorities, religious figures, employees of companies and structures operating in Aghdam, as well as a group of volunteers took part in the event dedicated to the Remembrance Day.

First, a procession took place from the center of Aghdam to the Alley of Martyrs. The participants of the event visited the graves of martyrs and laid flowers at them. A wreath was also laid in front of the memorial plaque in memory of martyrs. Speakers noted the brilliant victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War (44-day war) and emphasized that the Azerbaijani army, under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dealt crushing blows to the enemy and liberated their native lands from occupation. The defeated enemy was forced to return Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

During the event construction work carried out in the liberated Karabakh economic region was also mentioned. The native lands, which were destroyed by the Armenian occupiers for almost 30 years, have already been revived and all this became possible thanks to the martyrs - the heroic sons of the Motherland, who, at the cost of their lives, put an end to the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands. The people will always honor their memory.

Then, in front of the Aghdam mosque, the memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence, and prayers were offered for the repose of their souls. The people planted seedlings of evergreen trees were planted in memory of the martyrs on the territory of the Aghdam Industrial Park.