BYF EduExpo 2022 educational exhibition kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. BYF EduExpo 2022 educational exhibition kicks off in Baku, Trend reports.

The exhibition was organized by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs (ASME), the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA).

The aim of the exhibition is to support small and medium-sized enterprises, providing services in the field of education with the opportunity to expand cooperation and support the development of their business.

The exhibition will be held from September 30 through October 2. About 50 companies take part in it.

Within the framework of this exhibition, visitors have the opportunity to receive information about foreign language courses and examination centers, psychological tests, as well as services, programs of local and international private schools, the procedure for entering leading higher education institutions, tuition fees and other issues.