Qarabag FC secured access to playoffs of UEFA Conference League

Society Materials 13 October 2022 23:28 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Azerbaijani football club "Qarabagh" secured access to the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.

It became possible thanks to a goalless draw with the Greek team Olympiacos in the fourth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The champion of Azerbaijan, who increased the number of points to 7, secured the third place in group G.

Thus, for the second time in its history, Qarabag football club won the right to participate in the playoffs of the Conference League.

