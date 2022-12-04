Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. A total of 268 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 89 citizens, the second dose – 36 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 124 citizens. As many as 19 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 924 089 vaccine doses were administered, 5 393 329 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 874 481 people – the second dose, 3 392 224 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264 055 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.