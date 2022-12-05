No one vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,924,089 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,329 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,481 people – the second dose, 3,392,224 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,055 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.